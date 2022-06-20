Walz tries to revive idea of sending $2,000 checks to Minnesota families

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week. ‘It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill … It’s about $2,000 a family,’ the governor said. ‘The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands.’’

At MPR, Ron Trenda says, “Monday highs will be in the upper 90s in many spots: A few triple-digit highs are possible Monday afternoon, even in the Twin Cities metro area. Monday dew points will reach the upper 60s to around 70.”

Says Shannon Prather and Zoë Jackson in the Star Tribune: “Communities across the Twin Cities are adding Juneteenth to the holiday calendar, organizing celebrations and planning a day off for the new federal observance commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans after the Civil War. This is the first year that St. Paul, Ramsey County and Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are all recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, giving workers a paid day off and closing their offices Monday. They join Minneapolis and Hennepin County, which declared Juneteenth a paid holiday in 2021.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “On the heels of the CDC this weekend recommending COVID-19 vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years old, state health officials announced Sunday that appointments are being taken for Minnesota children in that age range at the state-run Mall of America vaccination site. This follows final authorization of the vaccine for this age group. Along with the Mall of America site, vaccines for children will be available at pediatricians, clinics and pharmacies.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Brady Slater says, “While shipping leaders were thankful of a diverse flow of cargoes buoying May’s shipping totals, there was no denying iron ore shipments remained off pace. Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 4.4 million tons in May — a decrease of 20.4% compared to the same month a year ago, and 21.9% below the month’s five-year average, according to the Ohio-based Lake Carriers’ Association last week. It was better than April’s 40% gap, and officials seized upon the industry closing the gap.”

This, at BringMeTheNews, “An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn’t found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff’s office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help. She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.”

Says Greg Stanley in the Star Tribune, “Four Minnesota cities will undertake independent investigations of their drinking water supplies after a lawsuit by a former state employee and an ensuing audit raised concerns about how the state cleans up pollution from thousands of petroleum spills. The Legislature gave $200,000 to the central Minnesota city of Paynesville, which will hire a firm and work with the cities of Alexandria, Blaine and Foley to test the sites of four known petroleum leaks.”

Says WXIA-TV in Atlanta, “Travelers continue to see a high number of cancelations out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — particularly for those flying on Delta Air Lines. On Sunday as of 6 p.m., there were 103 flights canceled to and from the world’s busiest airport. According to a flight tracking service, Flight Aware, 79 of those were Delta flights. As far as delays, FlightAware reports there were at least 246 flight delays at Atlanta’s airport. A majority of them were Delta routes, with 146 flights reporting a delay in their schedule. On Saturday, of the 130 flights canceled to or from Atlanta, 100 were Delta flights.”

For Business Insider, Alia Shoaib writes, “Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, compared Walmart to Nazi Germany after the retailer decided to pull his products from its shelves. While appearing on the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Friday, Lindell described the move as a ‘battle of epic proportions, historic proportion.’ ‘Evil reveals itself, and their true colors come out. Walmart, it just took until now, and they tried to just disguise it, and boom, here they are’, Lindell said.”