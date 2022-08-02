Becker schools proposing policy to ban ‘divisive’ concepts from district

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jenny Berg at the Star Tribune has the story of a proposed policy that would ban so-called “divisive” concepts from Becker school district. The draft policy states the purpose of the policy is to ensure all students and staff are treated in a “respectful, unbiased, fair and equitable manner.” But the policy goes on to dictate that, if passed, “neither political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts will be allowed” and classrooms must be free of any personal bias. That, by many, is being interpreted as the district trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates, and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects.

Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports the director of Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul found the building vandalized Monday. Glass doors were broken, possibly with a rock, and red graffiti was spray painted on the building on University Avenue saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

Josh McGovern at Twin Cities Business notes Twin Cities metro homebuilders are constructing more multi-family homes than single-family ones.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune discusses the prospect of THC-infused edible and drink stands popping up at music festivals around the state.

Via WCCO: 1st Congressional District candidate Jeff Ettinger tests positive for COVID.

From KARE-11: Because the Minnesota Vikings are hosting a rare Nov. 24 home game this season, the Minnesota State High School League Prep Bowl has been moved to December.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting nearly two dozen applications have been submitted for Dai Thao’s vacant St. Paul City Council seat.

Madeline Nachbar at Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine profiles Hmong American fashion designer Mai See Heurh Vue.