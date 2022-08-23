CDC: 82% of Minnesota children have contracted COVID

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An Axios story by Torey Van Oot says, “An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once. Zoom out: The Minnesota estimate is slightly higher than the national average of 79.7%.”

For MPR, Andrew Krueger says, “Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26. The park office near the entrance will remain open, but the road beyond that point — and many other park facilities — will be closed for that two-week period.”

A BusinessWire story says, “Twin Metals Minnesota filed a significant lawsuit in the United States District Court in Washington, D.C. to reclaim its federal mineral leases and reverse a series of arbitrary and capricious actions by federal agencies aimed at preventing the development of its modern mining project in northern Minnesota. These actions by the Department of Interior and Bureau of Land Management undercut America’s long-term priorities of securing domestic supply chains, addressing climate change by moving toward a clean energy future, and strengthening national security.”

For WCPT-AM Richard Eberwein reports, “Minnesota GOP gubernatorial nominee Dr. Scott Jensen will appear at a Republican Jewish Coalition event on Tuesday. However, resurfaced comments show Jensen seeming to think that pandemic-era COVID-19 policies are comparable to Nazi-era antisemitic aggression. Video of Jensen speaking to a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist group called MaskOffMN in April is recirculating online, where he called for resistance to COVID policies to prevent another Adolf Hitler-level rise of authoritarianism. ‘If you look at the 1930s and you look at it carefully, we could see something’s happening’, Jensen said. ‘Little things that people chose to push aside. And then the little things grew into something bigger. Then there was a night called Kristallnacht, the night of the breaking glass.’”

For the AP, Stephen Groves reports, “A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation. The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that ‘appropriate action’ could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter’s appraiser licensure, though it didn’t specify the action. The board’s moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor faces reelection this year and has also positioned herself as an aspirant to the White House in 2024.”

This from KSTP-TV, “A 6-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday evening near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis. Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Park Police responded to a report of shots fired around 5:16 p.m. (Monday) near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 24th Street East, MPD spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said. A 6-year-old victim was found shot, and officers and medics gave her first aid before taking her to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, Parten said.”

Stribber Jenna Ross writes, “Maggie Hennefeld encountered them alone, in the archives, in the dark. Silent film stars who were daring and funny and original — but forgotten because they were women. A teenage tomboy who floods her home. A maid who explodes through the chimney. A wife who dominates her husband with a lasso. Hennefeld is spotlighting them, at last. ‘When most people think of silent, slapstick comedy, they think of Charlie Chaplin, maybe Harold Lloyd — who are brilliant’, said Hennefeld, an associate professor of Cultural Studies and Comparative Literature at the University of Minnesota. ‘But there were so many women who were doing messy, violent, rough-and-tumble slapstick as well. They’ve just been written out of the history.’ Hennefeld and two co-curators have unearthed 99 silent films produced from 1898 to 1926 for a new collection, enlisting composers to pair them with new, original scores. On Aug. 25, the Trylon Cinema will screen 11 short films from ‘Cinema’s First Nasty Women’, a four-disc DVD/Blu-ray set that will be released late this month.”

A KNSI-AM story says, “Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry’ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54% compared to three years ago. The shocking trend is hardly letting up even as a high-profile crime crackdown is underway. The number of people eating out in the Twin Cities fell by nearly 50 percent from August 9th through the 20th. Other cities logging a large decline include Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. All have seen violent crime surge to multi-decade highs, if not all-time records.”

Stribber Jana Hollingsworth writes, “The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student’s parents, whom the Star Tribune isn’t naming to protect the identity of the victim, filed a suit in federal court Friday on their son’s behalf, alleging several things related to the September incident that resulted in the cancellation of the school’s football season and the resignation of its head coach. An 18-year-old former Proctor student and football player was given probation in June for assaulting the victim with a plunger and must register as a predatory offender for 10 years. According to the federal complaint: Toilet plunger-related hazing was common before and during former coach Derek Parendo’s decade-plus leading the team, known to coaches, former superintendent John Engelking, the athletic director and guidance counselors.”

