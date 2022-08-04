Frey, western metro mayors endorse Samuels for Congress

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Ryan Faircloth at the Star Tribune is reporting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has endorsed Democrat Don Samuels’ primary election bid to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar. In addition to Frey, Samuels’ campaign announced endorsements from the mayors of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Edina and New Hope.

FOX 9 is reporting former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon, who resigned following the killing of Daunte Wright, is suing the city, claiming his termination violated the state’s open meetings act, was racially motivated, and was a breach of contract, et al.

Barb Mayes Boustead at the Washington Post has an article on how moisture from corn and soybean crops in the Midwest joins forces with neighboring water molecules to humidify the air. This extra humidity is making the heat wave centered over the middle of the Lower 48 states even more oppressive.

Connor O’Neal at KARE-11 writes the Minneapolis City Council confirmed Dr. Cedric Alexander for the city’s first community safety commissioner Thursday.

Jonah Kaplan at WCCO is reporting that the results from chemical tests confirmed that diesel fuel was the substance most likely poured into the sanitation sewers flowing underneath the University of Minnesota’s campus.

Tommy Wiita from Bring Me the News shares a link to an online auction of tables, booths and LED lighted wall panels featuring sumo wrestlers from former Uptown staple Chino Latino.