Lawsuit: UnitedHealth Group mismanaged retirement plan investment options

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune has an update on a lawsuit first filed in April 2021. The amended lawsuit alleges UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex was motivated by his company’s significant business relationships with Wells Fargo when he pushed to retain the bank’s low-performing investment funds in the employee 401(k) plan.

Via WCCO: According to Minneapolis police, a shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between Abbott Northwestern Hospital security and an “unwanted person on the property.” The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested.

Tom Lyden at FOX 9 investigates family and former followers’ claims that a Minnesota food truck is financing a Minnetonka cult. Bad Rooster and co-owner Soulaire Allerai, in turn, have filed a lawsuit against two sisters for defamation and civil conspiracy after they claimed the food truck is financing Soulful Journey that has deprived them of their mother.

Nancy Marie Spears and Farrah Mina at Sahan Journal are reporting that the Minneapolis-based National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, the First Nations Repatriation Institute, and the University of Minnesota are collaborating on a first-of-its-kind survey for American Indian survivors of boarding schools, foster care, and adoption.

Adam Platt at Twin Cities Business is reporting on how Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing for a post-pandemic future, and banking on business travelers to come back to the skies.

From Bring Me the News: The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it’ll close after 115 years in business on Lake Street.