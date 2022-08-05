Shooter still on the loose following Mall of America lockdown

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

James Walsh and Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune are reporting Bloomington Police are still looking for the suspect who opened fired in front of the Nike store at the Mall of America around 4 p.m. on Thursday. During a statement to the press last night, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges pleaded with the shooter to turn themselves in.

From WCCO: Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case in which Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. The filing comes a week after Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal the decision.

Jennifer Bjorhus at the Star Tribune is reporting that environmental advocates who have called attention to aquifer breaches from the construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline across Minnesota say they’ve found groundwater bubbling from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed.

Related, via KARE-11: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. Enbridge Inc. reported that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland.

Brett Hoffland at KSTP is reporting the University of Minnesota is eliminating “in-house captioning,” a service to help those students and faculty in the deaf and hard of hearing community. A petition against this move has secured hundreds of signatures but the U of M is standing by its decision.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reports the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating what killed off thousands of fish in Rush Creek near Lewiston.