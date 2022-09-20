47 charged in Feeding our Future investigation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports 47 people were charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in embezzlement of more than $250 million from government programs amid the Feeding Our Future investigation.

Bring Me The News staff reports that a new Bloomington ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to possess a detached catalytic converter unless you can prove legal possession.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that charges filed describe a network of phone robbers that stole cell phones from people near bars in downtown and Dinkytown in Minneapolis, “draining their transaction apps of money totaling more than $275,000 and then selling the phones to a man who ships them to buyers overseas, according to charges filed Tuesday.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports Great Lake cruise ships had a good year — and are hoping to have more of them.

KARE 11 staff reports it’s going to get a lot more crisp out after today’s summery weather.

The Associated Press reports that the NBA fined the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards $40,000 for homophobic comments he made on social media.

Racket’s Jay Boller reports that the general manager 0f the Mankato Hardee’s where MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s phone was seized by the FBI is saying it didn’t happen. “There’s one big problem, according to Hardee’s GM Adam Mahowald: The execution of the search warrant didn’t happen at his Hardee’s on 1405 Madison Ave. or the one across town off Hwy. 169, which he says is run by his girlfriend. Mahowald said as much while being interviewed by the Free Press, though that paper quickly dismissed his experience by citing the FBI confirmation,” Boller writes.