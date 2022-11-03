Brian O’Hara confirmed as Minneapolis Police Chief

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer reports that the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved Brian O’Hara as the city’s new police chief.

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn looks at what’s driving the election in St. Cloud legislative races. “It is really one of the few places in Minnesota that has remained competitive,” poly sci professor Jim Read told Marohn, calling St. Cloud “the center of the disappearing center in Minnesota politics.”

The PiPress’ Fred Melo reports that trash bills are set to hike between 5% and 9% in St. Paul.

Also from the Strib, Jeremy Olson reports COVID-19 numbers are tipping up.

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson reports that the swath of Minnesota heavily affected by drought has expanded.

KARE 11 reports a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Hinckley. Tickets that fetched smaller prizes were sold at several other Minnesota locations.

WCCO TV reports that a woman found dead in a Minneapolis alley may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.