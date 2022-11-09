Minnesota hospital staff increasingly victims of assault

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports assaults on Minnesota hospital staff have surged.

WCCO-TV staff report Leigh Finke will be the first openly trans member of the Minnesota House.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach wrote about the results of the Minneapolis School board election.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson has more on the snowstorm we’re expecting later this week.

At Fox 9, Nick Longworth reports that a foster kitten named Pencil Case, was stolen from an Eden Prairie PetSmart.

Also from Bring Me the News, one person died and two were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle near the Mall of America.