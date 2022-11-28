Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19:

Unfortunately, last night I tested positive for Covid-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing only mild symptoms. I will be isolating this week, working remotely and voting by proxy on behalf of the district. — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) November 28, 2022

Jim Souhan at the Star Tribune is reporting Twins chairman Jim Pohlad informed team employees that he is stepping away from the day-to-day oversight of the team and is promoting his nephew, Joe Pohlad, to Executive Chair.

Tim Nelson at MPR News has the story of Carlton native Margaret Oldenburg quitting her librarian job at the U of M in 1939 hopped the Hudson’s Bay Company icebreaker Nascopie to Churchill, Manitoba, then headed to the tundra. Oldenburg gathered plant and soil samples as she roamed. Canadian researchers now travel to Minnesota to view Oldenburg’s work and use it to better understand the effects of the changing climate.

Article continues after advertisement

Sheila Mulrooney Eldred at Sahan Journal has a piece on Brookings Institution researchers studying why Black people in Scott County live an average of 89.7 years — longer than almost anywhere else in the U.S.

The Associated Press is reporting Lindsay Whalen will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame next spring as part of a five-member class.

KARE-11’s David Griswold reported over the weekend that daily parking prices are going up at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions recently approved new rates.

Jeff Kiger at the Rochester Post-Bulletin has a story on a longtime Mayo Clinic trauma surgeon, Dr. Scott Zietlow, leaving to take the reins of his family’s Kwik Trip convenience store empire.

FOX9 is reporting Metallica will rock U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for two nights in August 2024.