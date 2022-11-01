St. Paul picks new police chief

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press’ Mara Gottfied reports St. Paul has chosen a new police chief: St. Paul Police Cmdr. Axel Henry has been with the SPPD since 1998 and presently heads up the narcotics and human trafficking unit.

The Associated Press reports that former Vikings Assistant Coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38.

NPR reports nearly 15,000 pilots for Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike.

Also from the Associated Press, a piece on how the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct legendary Minnesota songwriter/producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

From Iron Range Today, an Iron Range news website that launched today, Jerry Burnes writes that the Range is rallying in the hopes of saving Hibbing Taconite.

Axios’ Audrey Kennedy talked with St. Paul Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee about her future plans.

St. Paul Indigenous artist Marlena Myles made today’s Google Doodle, which depicts the sport of stickball. Myles is a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muscogee tribe.