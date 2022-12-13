Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports that Elko New Market residents are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottling plant to bottle their city water.

Duluth News Tribune staff report: Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will run for a third term as mayor of the Zenith City of the Unsalted Sea.

MPR’s Updraft blog has an update on the winter storm fro m Sven Sundgaard.

At North News, Azhae’la Hanson reports that North Minneapolis food shelves are struggling to keep up with a rise in food insecurity.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports local civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong is recovering from surgery after an eye exam found a brain tumor. “Levy Armstrong said she had been experiencing blurred vision in one eye and went in for an eye exam in July,” Nelson reports.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann writes about a forum at Southwest High School last night with new MPD Police Chief Brian O’Hara. He talked about youth violence, police policies and improving community relations.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach writes that Somali families are debating new Burnsville–Eagan–Savage School District guidelines on supporting transgender students. “The policy includes a clause about keeping a student’s transgender identity confidential — including from the student’s parents — unless the student authorized the school to share that information,” Dernbach reports.