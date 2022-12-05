Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% faces opposition

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune is reporting Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% is being roundly opposed by ratepayer advocates — including two state agencies — who say Minnesotans are already reeling from energy price inflation.

From WCCO: The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against several THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws.

Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune is reporting that the family of a 5-year-old boy thrown over a third floor balcony at the Mall of America in 2019 has settled their lawsuit against the mall alleging that security failed to thoroughly investigate their son’s attacker when he displayed suspicious activity there the day before.

Samantha Fischer at KARE-11 reports a man died late Saturday night after being shot inside Northeast Minneapolis’ Spring Street Tavern. Authorities say the suspect was transferred to HCMC for injuries he suffered in the altercation before the shooting took place, and was later booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a story on Iowa Department of Transportation message boards across the state touting winter weather warnings inspired by “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The Star Tribune has selected their 2022 Photos of the Year.

Another chance for Plowy McPlowface:

It’s happening! Your favorite annual tradition is back for a third year ❄️ Submit your ideas for our “Name a Snowplow” contest now! https://t.co/vCCLVYwAhB pic.twitter.com/YY36taDq6J — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 5, 2022