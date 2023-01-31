Former Minnesota U.S. Sen. David Durenberger has died at 88

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik and Brian Bakst report former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger has died at 88. “Durenberger served 16 years in the Senate, earning a reputation as an expert on health care, environmental policy and other national issues,” they write.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports the ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ bill has passed the Minnesota House and is headed for the Senate.

Emily Beal, of Forum News Service, has the the origin story of the Bobcat skid steer, invented by two Minnesota brothers to clean manure off a barn floor.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Melinda Lavine reports fat tire bikers are biking the roughly 200 miles of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon route.

Article continues after advertisement

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports a new film features nine Minnesotans of diverse backgrounds who are fighting for climate solutions.

The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson writes that Post Consumer Brands and the brand OK Go are disputing over Post’s new cereal, called OK GO!

Eden Prairie Local News’ Frank Farrell reports on a federal investigation involving a search warrant on an Eden Prairie home. “Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way,” Farrell reports.