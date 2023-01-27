Former NYC cop named Metro Transit police chief

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From the Pioneer Press: Ernest Morales III, a longtime New York City police officer currently serving as first deputy police commissioner in Mount Vernon, New York, will take the helm of the Metro Transit Police Department on Feb. 27 as its new chief.

David Schuman at WCCO-TV is reporting that players on the North St. Paul high school boys basketball team decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie’s coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.

Ryan Raiche at KSTP-TV has a report on a drug called xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, is now being mixed with fentanyl to make the high last longer. The advent of this in the local market is alarming the medical community and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Yesterday’s Washington Post Live podcast featured Sioux Chef CEO Sean Sherman discussing the preservation of Indigenous culinary traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Jeff Wald at FOX9 reports Edina girls hockey team senior goaltender Uma Corniea became the all-time winningest netminder in Minnesota State High School League history. She notched her 96th career win, the most in the state’s history, in an 8-0 win over Wayzata at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Do you have room in your house and heart for Fury? The Forum reports the 5-year-old tabby has no health or behavior issues, but has spent 854 days at the Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo.