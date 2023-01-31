Minneapolis Police says gun calls for service are down 38% compared to 2021

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KSTP-TV Kyle Brown says, “The Minneapolis Police Department released a progress report on the first 90 days of Operation Endeavor, an interagency effort that officials say is targeting the city’s worst offenders. The report released on Monday details the period between Sept. 27 and Dec. 17 and shows a decrease in crime statistics in several areas compared with the same period in 2021. Notably, MPD reported gun-related calls for service had declined 38.1% from the same time in 2021, the number of gunshot wound victims had decreased by 29.8% and carjackings had dropped 65.2%. Those categories were all down from the 90-day period immediately preceding Operation Endeavor as well.”

At MPR, Nina Moini says, “Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.”

Says Dave Orrick for the Strib, “A Massachusetts health official with a focus on equity and opioid response has been nominated by Mayor Jacob Frey as Minneapolis’ next health commissioner. If approved by the City Council, Damōn Chaplin would be only the city’s second commissioner in more than 20 years.”

This from Stribber Paul Walsh, “A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and accused of having a role in the death of her 1-year-old sister last summer while babysitting the child at a homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis, officials said. The child stopped breathing Aug. 23 in the People Serving People facility, at Portland Avenue and S. 3rd Street, and died the next day at HCMC, according to court records. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the child as Emoni McGrone, but said it had yet to determine the cause or manner of the toddler’s death. Emoni was the youngest of Minneapolis’ 82 homicide victims in 2022, according to a Star Tribune database.”

This also from MPR, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state’s “clean cars” plan, after a challenge by the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association. The rules — modeled after regulations in California — are intended to both increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota, and reduce the emissions from non-EVs. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency first proposed the rules in 2019, and a state administrative law judge signed off on the rules in 2021.”

For FoxNews, Amy Nelson writes, “A Minnesota Republican state senator is taking a firm stance against a sweeping abortion bill passed by her colleagues, which opponents argue is the ‘most extreme’ abortion legislation in America. The Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act passed the Minnesota Senate 34-33 Saturday after Republicans had unsuccessfully tried to amend the bill 35 times. The bill states that ‘every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health’. State Sen. Julia Coleman called the bill ‘abhorrent’ on ‘Fox & Friends’ Monday.”

A Newsweek story by Anna Commander says, “Kari Lake, the embattled former GOP gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, said she is asking the Republican National Committee (RNC) to pay for some of her legal bills as she fights the results of her election loss. Lake, accompanied with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, sat down with Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Friday to express disappointment in Ronna McDaniel’s reelection as RNC chair, and repeated demands for election integrity.””

