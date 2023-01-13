Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”

A Paul Walsh story in the Strib says, “A motorist hit a pedestrian near Lake Nokomis before sunrise Thursday and drove away, leaving him to die in a snowbank, officials said. The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, police said. Police have yet to say what type of vehicle might be involved. Nor have they identified the man who died.”

Another Strib story, this from Tim Harlow says, “Law enforcement across Minnesota handed out more than 2,200 drunken driving citations during an enforcement campaign from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. That was about 200 more drivers ticketed than during a similar enforcement effort in the last six weeks of 2021.”

At KSTP-TV Brittney Ermon says, “The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act on Wednesday, a bill to end race-based hair discrimination, and now it’s headed to the Senate for consideration. The House passed the CROWN Act in 2020 and 2022, but it was not taken up for a vote by the then-Republican-controlled Senate. … The bill would make hair discrimination in schools and the workplace illegal. The legislation said traits historically associated with race, such as hair texture and hairstyles like braids, locs and twists, would be protected.”

Article continues after advertisement

For yahoo!life Dhobrina Zhekova writes, “As the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is a dream for travelers seeking idyllic waterfront views, cool breezes, and plenty of water sports. And with some of the largest and best resorts in the Midwest plus the state’s most beautiful lakes, the Brainerd Lakes area is a vacationer’s haven. … Despite high interest rates and a nationwide housing downturn, demand for real estate in Brainerd Lakes hasn’t stopped. According to data from Redfin, in November 2022, home prices were up 15.5 percent compared to the same time the previous year, with homes selling after being on the market for only a couple of weeks. One of the reasons Brainerd Lakes is so popular among second home buyers is that residences here are relatively affordable — the median sale price stands at $229,990, per Redfin’s findings.”

Another KSTP story says, “Political leaders at the city and federal levels celebrated the groundbreaking of a project Thursday that will provide housing for several families in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office says there will be more than 80 homes available across the city as part of the Family Housing Expansion Project. There will be more than two dozen two-bedroom units and 58 three-bedroom units at more than a dozen sites across the city, according to Minneapolis officials.”

Grace Deng in the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota House legislators on Thursday advanced a bill to create an office to investigate murdered and missing Black girls and women — a month after a state report showing Black women are nearly three times more likely to be murdered than white women in Minnesota. The report from the Missing and Murdered African American Women Task Force recommended establishment of an office to investigate the violence. While Black women make up 7% of the state’s population, 40% of reported domestic violence homicide victims in 2020 were Black women. In the United States, there are more than 60,000 estimated missing Black women — and the number of unresolved homicide cases is skyrocketing.”

For KARE-TV Gordon Severson says, “The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health, and is the first-ever bee vaccine approved by the USDA. ‘It is eaten by the queen and it moves through the queen’s body and gets into her ovaries. When she lays eggs, part of that response is passed on to her offspring’, University of Minnesota Entomologist Dr. Marla Spivak explained. The vaccine is designed to protect honeybees from a deadly bacteria called American Foulbrood. … Dr. Spivak says this new vaccine is an exciting stepping forward, but it’s not exactly a cure for this problem. ‘This vaccine helps reduce the amount of disease they have. It didn’t completely cure or eliminate it’, Dr. Spivak explained.”

Article continues after advertisement