Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival may be at stake: “Officials in Scott County are deliberating the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after record-breaking attendance last year exacerbated long-standing traffic issues, preventing some local residents from leaving their homes and forcing nearby businesses to close amid the worst of the gridlock.”

MnDOT has released the winners of its “Name a Snowplow” contest. ICYMI Racket ranked all 60 snowplow name contenders last month.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that a lawsuit over Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic emergency powers continues after Minnesota’s top court said Wednesday that a question about Walz’s authority is still not settled.

Article continues after advertisement

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports Minnesota says it is the first in the U.S. to test newborns universally for cytomegalovirus, “an easily-transmissible virus and a leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects.”

Also in the Strib, Josie Albertson-Grove reports Excelsior’s City Council has given the final approvals to the city’s first new apartment building in 50 years.

Kramarczuk’s announced that after working with Union Hmong Kitchen to make traditional Hmong sausage for the restaurant, Kramarczuk’s meat counter, known for eastern European fare, will be selling the links to the public.