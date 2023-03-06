Authorities: 3 dead in Chisago County from apparent gunshot wounds

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes, “Three people were found shot to death at a Fish Lake Township home Sunday morning in what authorities say is a triple homicide. Deputies from the Chisago County sheriff’s office went to a home on Brunswick Road about 8 a.m. to do a welfare check on the home’s occupants after a family member called to say they couldn’t reach the people living there, according to a news release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found three people inside dead from apparent gunshot wounds.”

Stribber Jessie Van Berkel reports, “A Minnesota infrastructure plan would repair leaking roofs in college buildings, improve dangerous local roads and fix aging trails and community centers. The fate of the $1.9 billion deal could be decided Monday. Legislators who negotiated the agreement — which is on par with a record-setting 2020 state construction package — are waiting to see whether it holds or disintegrates on the House floor. … One bill up for a vote Monday contains roughly $1.5 billion in borrowing. That measure, which uses general obligation bonds, requires a three-fifths supermajority to pass. In the House, that means all Democrats and at least 11 Republicans need to support it. A second construction bill would use about $400 million in cash and requires a simple majority.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Jay Gabler says, “On May 26, 1982, Great Britain was fighting in the Falklands. ‘Annie’ was charming movie audiences, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder had a hit with ‘Ebony and Ivory,’ and somewhere in America, a rail rider who called himself ‘Bad Bob the Wild Albino’ was signing his name on the ceiling of a boxcar. Today, that boxcar has a few more amenities than Bad Bob was able to enjoy. … The [Cyndi and Jeff Ryder] are the hotel’s third set of owners. They live in the upper level of a depot-style building that serves as the hotel office. An enclosed hallway runs between the two rows of cars, which have been converted into 15 guest rooms of varying sizes. Business, said the owners, is brisk.”

A Forum News Service story says, “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Monday, March 6, while under general anesthesia for a preventive procedure. Per state statute, the governor sent a letter on Sunday, March 5, to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion announcing the upcoming transfer of power. The transfer of power will start at 1 p.m. on Monday when the governor begins the colonoscopy procedure and will be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties.”

For WCCO-TV Allen Henry says, “An Eagan man has constructed a giant snow fort in his backyard, which has become its own community. Brian Anderson has been a fan of snow his entire life. But being a dad has taken it to a whole other level. ‘I’m kind of a snow engineer now I guess, just by trial and error,’ Anderson said. ‘I started building kind of snow igloos in the back of the yard a couple years ago, and they evolved into multiple snow forts, and it became like a village,’ This year’s fort is more than 5-feet tall and 30-feet wide, growing in his backyard almost nonstop since the first snow of the season in November, and every snowfall since.”

Another WCCO story, this by Jonah Kaplan, says, “An English Springer Spaniel named Gannicus fell down an uncovered well earlier this week in the town of Morgan in Redwood County. The well is between 16-18 inches wide in diameter, close to the size of a New York-style pizza. There are also several pipes protruding along the well, making this an incredible story for a number of reasons. … It was Gannicus’ nonstop barking that caught the Neid family’s attention. They then called the Redwood County sheriff, who then called Chief Mark Jacobs with the Morgan Fire Department. ‘On the way out we were discussing it, what we were going to do, and we kind of joked around, and I half jokingly said ‘Well maybe we have to put a piece of steak on a rope and drop it down there and hopefully he’ll grab onto it and pull ’em out’, Jacobs said. They didn’t have the steak, but they did lower rope with a hoop at the end hoping they would maybe catch a leg. Instead, Gannicus bit and latched on himself.”

At Rolling Stone Marlowe Stern writes, “Saturday Night Live kicked off with its cold open — a parody of Fox & Friends featuring Mikey Day as Steve Doocy, Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt, and Bowen Yang as Brian Kilmeade. After ripping into New York City (a Democrat-run ‘cesspool’), they mocked the current $1.6 billion lawsuit Fox News is facing from Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s unsupported election-fraud-claims. … They then welcomed James Austin Johnson’s MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, beaming him in from CPAC. The hosts cautioned Lindell not to say anything that could get them in trouble due to the ongoing Dominion lawsuit, but that of course didn’t stop him. ‘No problem. I’ve been briefed. I know the rules. Every Dominion machine has a Venezuelan Oompa Loompa inside! They ate the votes with its little mouth!’ he exclaimed … .”

For MPR News, Tim Nelson says, “The shape of things to come in public transportation looks like a big loaf of bread on little wheels, if a new electric bus being tested by the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is any indication. No joke: Its name is the e-Jest. ‘Karsan is the builder, and the Damera Company is working on bringing it to the United States,’ said Dan Rudiger, director of transportation for the MVTA, as he showed off the Turkish-built vehicle at the MVTA garage in Eagan on a recent afternoon. ‘This is the first one in service in the United States.’”