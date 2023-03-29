Discovery of psychedelics lab in Rice County basement leads to arrest

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports law enforcement has made an arrest after finding a psychedelics lab in a Rice County basement.

The Grand Forks Herald’s John Lamb reports Fargo concert promoter Jade Presents has drawn criticism for booking Twin Cities musician Har Mar Superstar, who has been accused of sexual assault.

The Strib’s Christopher Vondracek reports that amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Minnesota-based Cargill says it will stop exporting Russian grains that it sources this summer.

The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports the downtown St. Paul Treasure Island Center may get a multi-million dollar loan from a nonprofit division of the St. Paul Port Authority to avoid a mortgage default.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl reports only one Minnesotan is on the list of James Beard award finalists, announced today. Shawn McKenzie is nominated under the category of Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

MPR’s Peter Cox reports St. Paul social justice advocate Victor “Vic” Rosenthal died Tuesday at age 68.

The Current’s Michaelangelo Matos reports the sign from the erstwhile Triple Rock Social Club (or at least one side of it) is moving to Las Vegas.

Racket’s Keith Harris opines on the problems with the ubiquitous siding you see on new apartment and condo buildings in the Twin Cities.