Part of roof collapses at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Laura Butterbrodt reports Miller Hill Mall in Duluth was evacuated after the roof in collapsed near the Applebee’s restaurant. “Scott Skar, manager of Barnes and Noble, told the News Tribune he was preparing to open the store when he heard a loud noise and felt the building shake at about 8:55 a.m. After looking through the gate at the mall entrance to the store, he saw snow in the courtyard hallway near Express.”

Bring Me the News staff report St. Paul icon Conny’s Creamy Cone has opened for the season.

Kare 11 staff report soon-to-be 90-year-old Willie Nelson is coming to Somerset, Wisconsin along with other big names in June.

The Grand Forks Herald’s Ingrid Harbo reports a former school in northwestern Minnesota’s Middle River that has become an Airbnb will soon boast public library, too.

Fox 9 staff report a 6-year-old fell through the ice and drowned on a small lake in Aitkin County. “The area where the boy fell in was next to a dock, and the skating rink was covered with snow. … The boy was removed from the waist-deep water by a family member, but he wasn’t breathing.”

The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick reports Tyeastia Green, Minneapolis’ first director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging is out of the job after it came to light that she made false statements about funding for a Black expo.

Sahan Journal’s Katelyn Vue reports residents of East Village apartments in Elliot Park are frustrated and say their apartments remain in disrepair after a flood.