St. Paul Saints will be under new ownership

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press’s John Shipley reports the St. Paul Saints are changing hands. “Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns 13 other minor league baseball teams, will become the team’s new ownership group,” Shipley writes, as the team’s founders sell. That may mean we see less of Bill Murray around the Twin Cities.

The AP’s Joe Reedy reports the owner of Bally Sports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Reports Reedy: “The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.”

Alaska Public Media reports part-time Wisconsinite and frequent musher in Midwestern dog sled races Ryan Redington has won his first Iditarod on his 16th try. Redington is the grandson of the Iditarod founder and the first person in three generations of his family to win first place in the roughly 1,000-mile race. Minnesota native Brent Sass, who had been in the lead, scratched due to medical concerns part-way through the race.

Audrey Kennedy reports that the days of “forever” emails at the U of M may be numbered. For a long while, alum and retired faculty members have been able to keep access to their U of M Gmail accounts (and unlimited Google Drive storage) after leaving campus as long as they log in once a year.

KARE 11 staff report Hennepin County is auctioning off vintage local motel signs.

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports the Minnesota Supreme Court is easing up restrictions on camera and audio access to criminal courtrooms, something First Amendment advocates have long been urging.

WDIO reports a Chisholm 10-year-old memorized the first 340 digits of Pi. “I wanted to memorize 314 digits of Pi for Pi Day. But I ended up memorizing 340,” he told WDIO before rattling them off in roughly three minutes.