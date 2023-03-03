Teens crash stolen car off I-94 overpass bridge

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports teenagers driving a stolen Kia away from police crashed the vehicle off a bridge over I-94 in Minneapolis, landing it next to the highway.

On that note, the Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick reports Minnesota electeds are calling on Kia and Hyundai to recall vehicles that are easy for thieves to take.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports a moratorium on campaign fundraising during the legislative session “isn’t the barrier to influence that it has been held up to be.”

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports Gov. Tim Walz has signed into law a bill that restores voting rights of more than 55,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports John Lee Edmonson, 52, of St. Louis Park, has been charged with three counts of murder related to a shooting outside a celebration of life in St. Paul that killed two and hurt others.

MPR’s Simone Cazares and Nicole Johnson report Chef Enrique Salazar brings Peruvian and Japanese cuisine to Hopkins.

In case you have not been apprised of this viral local TikTok video yet, Racket’s Jay Boller has the scoop on a viral video about the “millennial gray looking restroom inside the Mexican restaurant,” the restaurant being Minneapolis’ Pineda Tacos.