Twin Cities could get up to 6 inches of snow Friday night

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune writes that the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota is about to get smacked with up to a half foot of snow or more, just in time for April Fool’s Day.

From FOX 9: Kendrid Khalil Hamlin has been indicted on a federal charge of assault of a member of Congress for attacking Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig in Washington, D.C. last month.

Andrew Krueger at MPR News is following the continued cleanup at the scene of Thursday’s train derailment and fire in the western Minnesota community of Raymond. BNSF said the derailed cars contained ethanol and corn syrup, and that no other hazardous materials were involved.

Via the Associated Press: North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed a bill that would generally prohibit public schools teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by pronouns other than those reflecting the sex assigned to them at birth.

Mia Laube at KSTP-TV reports a man is in Regions Hospital after St. Paul responders at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of Ford Parkway and Snelling Avenue discovered the driver had a possible gunshot wound to his head, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Also from KSTP-TV: A source confirmed Friday morning that Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Naz Reid has a broken left wrist.