Development lagging around St. Paul’s Allianz Field

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Finance and Commerce’s Brian Johnson reports that four years after the opening of the Allianz Field soccer stadium, much of the development many had dreamed would surround the stadium has not materialized.

Bring Me the News staff say the man suspected of starting fires at two Minneapolis mosques has bee also been accused of “vandalizing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office, a Somali police officer’s squad car and the shopping center known as the Somali Mall.”

The Star Tribune’s Jenny Berg and Nicole Norfleet report the future is uncertain for St. Cloud’s Crossroads Center mall, as the owner faces financial struggles.

WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports Sen. Cal Bahr has gone somewhat viral for his shirtless appearance on a legislative meeting via Zoom. “In a Legislative Audit Commission meeting that was streamed to YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr is seen remotely voting ‘yes’ during a meeting that was also held over Zoom. For a brief moment, Bahr is seen shirtless and appears to be in bed,” per Cummings.

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres writes about concerns about the state’s child protection system after the death of a Twin Cities toddler.

WCCO TV’s Kirsten Mitchell reports a Lowertown St. Paul restaurant was broken into for a fourth time since it opened a year ago.

Twin Cities Business’ Tina Nguyen reports Lisa Nicholson, of made-in-Minnesota company Salsa Lisa, bought her company back from a larger California company she sold it to in 2010.

KARE 11’s Diane Sandberg reports a book sale is being held to sell off volumes collected by St. Paul’s “Book Lady,” who had more than 300,000 of them, stored in three houses.