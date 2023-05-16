Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports Kellie Chauvin, Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, has been sentenced to 20 days and must pay $38,000 in restitution “for failure to report income taxes.”

WCCO TV staff report a standoff and a foot chase through a cemetery and a swamp ended in an arson suspect’s arrest in Red Eye Township.

KARE 11’s report a drive-by shooting outside Minneapolis Public Schools’ headquarters rattled district employees. “Multiple staff members were in the courtyard when the shots were fired, but the district said everyone is safe.”

Bring Me the New’s Tommy Wiita reports the State Fair’s free music lineup is out.

Fox 9 staff reports after closing due to canine influenza, the Animal Humane Society is reopening adoption centers.

KSTP’s Joe Augustine reports Minnesota county attorneys and sheriffs are opposing a proposal to change Minnesota’s 48-hour law, “rallying against a proposed law change that they say would keep inmates with mental illnesses ‘languishing’ in jails instead of receiving treatment from the state.”

The Current’s Mac Wilson posted video of Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson playing in The Current studio.

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Vondracek reports Bloomington’s Precision Lens has been ordered to pay $487 million in a kickback scheme “that included flying doctors on private jets to Broadway musicals and the Masters golf tournament in Georgia.”