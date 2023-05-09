Minnesota Senate passes paid family and medical leave bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson report the state Senate has passed a paid family and medical leave bill. The House passed its paid family and medical leave bill last week, and “If a final measure is approved within the next few weeks, the partial wage replacement structure would take a few years to get into place,” Bakst and Ferguson report.

The Star Tribune’s Skip Heine reports former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp has died at 85.

Consequence reports Lizzo, on flute, will be among the performers featured on Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock album. She’ll play jazz flute on “Stairway to Heaven.”

You’ve heard of “Cocaine Bear,” and now KMSP’s Melissa Turtinen brings us diaper bear, which got into a Diaper Genie left out on a porch in Pillager, Minnesota.

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO staff, with help from the Associated Press, report “His Name is George Floyd,” a book about George Floyd by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, won a Pulitzer Prize.

The Star Tribune’s Reid Forgrave and Erin Adler report on the lengthy criminal history of the man who allegedly shot western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising Saturday night.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl reports a burger pop-up inspired by LEGOs is coming to the Twin Cities.