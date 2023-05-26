Two arrested, two teens injured in stabbing at Minneapolis’ Washburn High

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV staff report two were arrested in a Thursday stabbing at Minneapolis’ Washburn High School that injured two teens.

KSTP’s Morgan Reddekopp reports a Columbia Heights cat took a ride to an Eagan Amazon facility in a semi. “I first assumed it was maybe ‘bring your cat to work day,’ but low and behold, that cat actually came in one of the inbound trailers,” Amazon Station Manager David Aldahl said. “It was very friendly. It was purring and seem to be happy to be found. We’re very happy that it made its way home.”

Kare 11’s Danny Spewak reports a vigil at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis marked three years since George Floyd’s death Thursday evening.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Jay Gabler reports he’s recently heard from readers with rare photos of then-Bobby Zimmerman growing up in northern Minnesota.

At the American Prospect, Sarah Lazare reports prison authorities in Stillwater gave incarcerated workers a raise in wages, then later said they had to pay the money back.

Pioneer Press staff report the owner of a Cottage Grove Culver’s has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which alleged employees were allowed to harass coworkers “with racial and homophobic slurs, unwanted sexual advances and other abusive behavior.”