Allina Health System won’t see patients with certain amount of medical debt

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Allina Health System has a policy to deny care to patients with unpaid medical debt, The New York Times reports. Documents reviewed by The Times shows that staff are directed to cancel and block further appointments for patients with at least $4,500 in debt.

The Minnesota USA Expo bid committee was in Paris last week making one last push to bring the 2027 World’s Fair Specialized Expo to Bloomington, Axios writes.

MPR’s Hannah Yang reports that a cemetery in Mankato “has a racial covenant prohibiting non-white people from being buried in specific plots within the cemetery.”

Female athletes from Cambridge-Isanti High School have been removed from the roster ahead of this weekend’s state track tournament due to a clerical error, Fox9’s Mary McGuire says.

Article continues after advertisement

KTTC writes that an Austin Public School employee has been terminated following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint.

Newport Elementary will remain open after pushback from parents, Sahan Journal’s Becky Z. Dernbach writes. The school was the most diverse in the South Washington County School District.

Also from Fox9, a driver going the wrong direction caused a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

Bang Brewing’s taproom, “The Bin”, has been named one of the top five unique places to drink in the U.S., Bring Me The News reports. The St. Paul taproom is interestingly located inside of a grain bin.

June is the last month to enjoy the cuts from Lowry Hill Meats, Joy Summers with the Star Tribune writes. The Minneapolis butcher shop will close shop on June 30.