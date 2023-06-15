Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
The Glean

DOJ finishing up Minneapolis Police Department investigation, begun after George Floyd’s murder

Plus: St. Paul Central senior prank; what to expect in air quality (it’s going to get better); the story of the kidnapped Hamm’s heir; Juneteenth events; local Jeopardy contestant; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
Minneapolis Police Department, 1st Precinct, downtown Minneapolis
Minneapolis Police Department, 1st Precinct, downtown Minneapolis
MinnPost file photo by Peter Callaghan

The U.S. Department of Justice is finishing up its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, which started in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Bloomberg reports. Per the report, the investigation “could lead to a court-enforced consent decree that mandates change.”

The air is already better, says Sven Sundgaard, who has the latest — and what to expect in the next day or so — in our unfortunate AQI situation.

A senior prank at St. Paul’s Central High School involved a car hauled up two flights of stairs, Bring Me the News staff report.

A Minnesota man is one of six “charged by federal prosecutors who allege they (trafficked) human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary,” Bring Me the News’ reports.

Almost a century later, here’s the story of Hamm’s heir, who was kidnapped in broad daylight in St. Paul, from MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Gretchen Brown.

Lots of Juneteenth events going on in Minnesota in the coming days. Myah Goff lists them for Sahan Journal.

A St. Paul epidemiologist is competing on “Jeopardy” Friday. The episode airs on KARE-TV at 4:30 p.m., per the PiPress’ Ross Raihala.

State Rep. Mike Freiberg was interviewed about flags as a “man on the street” in a TV report in Albany, New York.

Article continues after advertisement