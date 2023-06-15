Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The U.S. Department of Justice is finishing up its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, which started in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Bloomberg reports. Per the report, the investigation “could lead to a court-enforced consent decree that mandates change.”

The air is already better, says Sven Sundgaard, who has the latest — and what to expect in the next day or so — in our unfortunate AQI situation.

A senior prank at St. Paul’s Central High School involved a car hauled up two flights of stairs, Bring Me the News staff report.

A Minnesota man is one of six “charged by federal prosecutors who allege they (trafficked) human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary,” Bring Me the News’ reports.

Almost a century later, here’s the story of Hamm’s heir, who was kidnapped in broad daylight in St. Paul, from MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Gretchen Brown.

Lots of Juneteenth events going on in Minnesota in the coming days. Myah Goff lists them for Sahan Journal.

A St. Paul epidemiologist is competing on “Jeopardy” Friday. The episode airs on KARE-TV at 4:30 p.m., per the PiPress’ Ross Raihala.

State Rep. Mike Freiberg was interviewed about flags as a “man on the street” in a TV report in Albany, New York.



Even when I'm in other states, I can't seem to avoid talking about flags. Happy Flag Day! https://t.co/8sOvXzIfEb — Mike Freiberg (@RepFreiberg) June 14, 2023

