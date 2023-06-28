Iron Range man found dead in freezer, authorities investigating

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Authorities in Iron Range are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a freezer, Duluth News Tribune writes.

Paul Ehlen, owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens, died in a plane crash in Montana, Bring Me The News reports.

LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis was bought by Hempel Real Estate at a steep discount this week, Axios’ Nick Halter writes.

A pilot in Crookston, Minnesota died after his crop-dusting plane crashed into a field, Associated Press reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Weekend rain helped some parts of Minnesota dealing with drought conditions but not everyone received that much-needed moisture. WCCO delves into how much rain is needed to improve drought conditions across the state.

From MPR: A former Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport employee has been charged with allegedly recording videos of people inside restrooms.

Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota is the focus of state officials looking to reduce the number of traffic deaths, WTIP says.

Bring Me The News writes that Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach are closed due to high levels of E. coli.

A federal court has upheld Attorney General Keith Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm that alleges they “aided and abetted criminals and contributed to gun trafficking in Minnesota,” KSTP writes.

Also from Axios: THC beverages will be available at the Taste of Minnesota festival this weekend.

WDIO reports that a second public meeting was held Tuesday to discuss a reconstruction project on West Superior Street.