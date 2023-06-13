Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

St. Paul Olympian Suni Lee is planning to make her return to gymnastics at the 2024 Olympic Trials, WCCO Radio says.

And speaking of the Olympic Trials, Kare11 reports that Minneapolis will host the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials making Lee’s return to competition a homecoming.

Stribber Jeremy Olson writes that a Glencoe, Minn. woman will be cut off from her doctors after she gives birth because she fell behind on unpaid medical debt.

Minnesota is going all in on a child tax credit in an effort to cut child poverty by one-third. MPR’s Brian Bakst explores how the plan will play out.

Article continues after advertisement

Minneapolis’ Healthy Homes is in the process of doing outreach to homes with lead exposure. Sahan Journal reports that low-income communities and communities of color are more likely to be impacted.

Minnesota continues to grab national headlines with a piece from Intelligencer looking at the productive legislative session for Minnesota Democrats with help from MinnPost’s legislative coverage.

A recently filed lawsuit alleges that Pizza Luce is not paying delivery drivers a minimum wage, Fox9 reports.

With the announcement of development at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Post Bulletin writes that there could be a slight change to the rapid-transit system to accommodate potential increases in ridership.