Minnesota’s economy had a stronger start to the year than the U.S. as a whole

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota’s GDP increased 2.2% over the first three months of the year, growing slightly faster than the country’s GDP, Star Tribune writes.

The children of Madeline Kingsbury will stay in their grandparents’ custody as their father, Adam Fravel, awaits trial in connection to their mother’s death, Post Bulletin writes.

From Duluth News Tribune: access to mental health care is difficult to find for teenagers in the North Shore at a time when it’s especially necessary.

Also in health news: MPR says that Minnesota has extended the deadline to submit renewal paperwork to maintain Medicaid coverage.

Rochester State Senator Carla Nelson is recovering following open heart surgery, KTTC reports.

Have you seen this goat? Star Tribune reports that a goat named Hazelnut at the Great River School went missing earlier this week.

And while you’re on the lookout for that goat, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants your help counting loons on Minnesota lakes, KSTP writes.

Rural areas of Wisconsin are seeing population growth near the Upper Peninsula while Michigan continues to lose residents, Wisconsin Watch reports.

You’re not imagining it: this June was dry. WCCO reports that June of 2023 was the second driest June on record in the Twin Cities.

Fox News says that a Minnesota man was arrested for allegedly throwing Skittles at people in a Mankato restaurant.