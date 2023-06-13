Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The alcohol industry in Wisconsin is supporting a proposal to “overhaul the state’s alcohol laws and lead to stricter enforcement efforts,” the Associated Press reports.

Following multiple shootings over the weekend in Brooklyn Park, a community leader is “sounding the alarm” on violent crime. Kare11 spoke with Bishop Harding Smith who anticipates it will be a “dreadful” summer for crime.

WCCO reports that residents in Uptown are upset over a burned down apartment building that has been vacant for six months.

Student loan payments are set to start again in October, KTTC reports. Payments have been paused since the start of the pandemic.

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal drive by shooting last week in Austin, Minnesota according to Echo Press.

Blackout license plates will soon be available, MPR’s Tim Nelson writes. The blackout design was approved by lawmakers this session.

Star Tribune’s Susan Du writes that plans to improve Minnehaha Creek are finally paying off with cleaner water.

Police in Bloomington are searching for an individual who was seen on surveillance cameras repeatedly running over a cat and killing it, Fox9 reports.

In less than two weeks Taylor Swift will take the stage for two sold out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium for her Eras Tour. Kare11 has all you need to know if you’re attending the concert.