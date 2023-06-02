Trans inmate to be moved to women’s prison in Shakopee

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Michelle Wiley writes that for the first time, the Minnesota Department of Corrections will allow a transgender inmate to transfer to the women’s prison in alignment with her gender identity.

Thursday a new law went into effect that will allow 55,000 Minnesotans who were formerly incarcerated to register to vote, The Star Tribune reports.

Bring Me The News writes that the Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to clean up and investigate a train derailment near Lancaster, Minnesota on Wednesday.

If you use public transit in Rochester you should be prepared for a possible bus driver strike, the Post Bulletin says. This comes as the drivers and Transdev work to renegotiate a new contract.

The Duluth News Tribune writes that state regulators are working to keep “potential mining activity to be farther away from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness than currently allowed, leaving more restrictive regulations up to the Minnesota Legislature to decide.”

Also from the Star Tribune, UnitedHealth Group remains in the number one spot of the top 50 public Minnesota companies.

KVRR’s Jim Monk writes that the man accused of stealing the famous ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids pleaded not guilty in a federal court Thursday.

Thursday a man pleaded guilty to assaulting Representative Angie Craig earlier this year, KSTP reports.

The Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis is being accused of violating worker’s rights for removing union literature from the break room, the Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports.