U.S. Bank Stadium paid off two decades early

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that U.S. Bank Stadium will be debt-free Monday when the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget directs about $378 million to retire the remaining bonds. Retiring the debt will save taxpayers $226 million in interest payments.

Diane Sandberg at KARE-11 reports members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 union employed by Lunds & Byerlys gathered to announce they will stage a work stoppage June 29, 30 and July 1, the big shopping weekend before the Independence Day Holiday.

Via WCCO: Belle Plaine residents are being asked to boil their water before use. The city issued the advisory Sunday after the water system lost pressure, which means bacteria could have gotten into the water system.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minnesota Department of Health announced an alert from the FDA about frozen oysters harvested in South Korea. These frozen oysters can have a shelf life of up to two years and were sold in both grocery stores and restaurants in Minnesota, according to MDH.

Article continues after advertisement

Randy Petersen at the Rochester Post-Bulletin examines how the anticipated $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds could extend Olmsted County outreach with local police calls.

Melissa Olson at MPR News has a feature on the Reclaiming Our Identities powwow which celebrated the two-spirit community during Pride weekend in Minneapolis. Two-spirit refers to an Indigenous person who has both a masculine and feminine spirit, a way people from across many tribal nations identify their spiritual and gender identity.

Randy Furst at the Star Tribune reports Tony Bouza, a former New York City police administrator who ran the Minneapolis Police Department during the 1980s with a mandate for reform — and often riled the police union in the process — died Monday at the Amira Choice care center in Bloomington after a short illness. He was 94.