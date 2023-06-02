Xcel Energy approves rate hike lower than original proposed amount

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Xcel Energy has approved a rate increase of 9%, much lower than the expected 21%. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn writes that some customers could be seeing a refund due to the difference with the current interim rates.

Also from MPR, Michelle Wiley reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking into Allina Health System’s policy of denying care to patients with certain amounts of medical debt. The New York Times broke the story earlier this week.

Target’s stock is falling in the wake of backlash over the company’s Pride Collection. Axios’ Nick Halter writes that the share price has dropped 14% since the controversy first began last month.

Seventy employees will be laid off from Legrand AV Inc. located in Shakopee. Bring Me The News reports that the Eden Prairie-based company notified officials of the plan to end operations at the facility later this year.

The Daily, a New York Times podcast, features a Minneapolis woman who recently moved from New York City back to Minneapolis. The podcast explores why “the college-educated are leaving coastal hubs in large numbers” and why this particular woman is singing Minnesota’s praises.

Mankato residents: keep away from Hiniker Park! The Mankato Free Press says that a snapping turtle has dug several nests and the Department of Natural Resources recommends giving the turtles some space.

Owamni chef and founder Sean Sherman has a new venture: the Indigenous Food Lab. Mpls. St. Paul Magazine spoke with Sherman about the new food market and the educational aspect to it.