Chaska business facing heat for planned drag queen story time

Support is pouring in for a Chaska store that went viral after a customer confronted workers about a drag queen story time event, Bring Me The News writes.

The Bemidji Pioneer reports that UnitedHealthcare is offering telehealth appointments “with no copay or out-of-pocket cost as a benefit.”

The Black, Asian, and Hispanic populations in the Twin Cities doubled between 2000 and 2022, Axios reports.

The flavor of the Minnesota State Fair will be Cheers for Cherries, WCCO writes.

From KARE-11: 16 people were arrested during the Fourth of July chaos earlier this week. Eleven of the 16 were juveniles.

Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation to honor Philando Castile on the seventh anniversary of his death.

For the third day in a row, Earth experienced its hottest day on record, Fox9 says.

From Post Bulletin: A QAnon leader has died following a dirt biking accident in Millville, Minnesota. Michael Protzman spread the conspiracy theory that John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. are still alive and would be reinstate Donald Trump as president.

A Twin Cities activist is highlighting the drug abuse crisis in the East African community through a new documentary, Sahan Journal writes.

The closure of another business in Waseca has residents, and the mayor, worried about the local economy’s competition with big box stores, Waseca County News reports.

IVC2 has an in-depth look into Shinder’s rise and fall in the Twin Cities.

A Rochester man was arrested after attacking people with a hammer at Cub Foods, KTTC writes.

Cass County deputies helped free two eagles who were tangled together in Shingobee Bay, KVVR reports.

From the Star Tribune: A forty acre plot in Grand Marais tied to Warren Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is now up for sale.