Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A 33-year-old man is dead after allegedly being shot by Minnesota State Patrol early Monday morning in north Minneapolis. Star Tribune reports that Ricky Cobb II is the motorist involved.

Kare11’s Lou Raguse writes the warrant used in the arrest of Adam Fravel reveals prior to her death Maddi Kingsbury told a friend, “If anything happens to me, know that Adam did it.”

An air quality alert has returned for northern Minnesota Monday as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift into our region, WCCO reports.

Now that Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health have ended merger talks, Twin Cities Business is looking at what comes next for Fairview leadership, the U of M’s hospitals, and their financial struggles.

Pioneer Press’ Molly Wilson gets to the bottom of the origin of the iconic Rose the Cow in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood.

A Minneapolis gymnast is making history as a member of the inaugural Talladega College gymnastics team, Fox9 reports. Talladega will be the second gymnastics program at an HBCU following the launch of Fisk University’s program a year ago.

From KSTP: Rep. Angie Craig announced Burnsville will receive $3 million in federal aid to improve the safety of the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13.

Minnesota is not immune to the current downward trend in church attendance impacting the country, per Echo Press.

A number of vintage clothing shops are popping up along Lyndale Avenue to promote sustainability and quality. Southwest Voices spoke with shop owners about fast fashion and why more people should shop vintage.

Duluth News Tribune reports Ely now has a singletrack mountain bike trail for bikers exploring Hidden Valley Recreation Area.