Minnesota driver’s licenses could soon be invalid in Florida

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From KSTP: Minnesota could soon join a list of states whose driver’s licenses are not valid in the state of Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis is requiring drivers to have proof of lawful residence in the United States. A recently passed law in Minnesota will allow licenses to be issued to anyone who qualifies, regardless of whether they have documentation proving lawful residence in the country.

WDIO reports that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says he was present for the interview of a now-fired officer acquitted of assault for using excessive force in an arrest and was not aware of the past assault. But, the Star Tribune writes that emails show O’Hara was aware of the incident months before he claimed to have found out.

MPR writes that families are protesting after a Minneapolis Montessori school was evicted from the church it was housed in following a rental dispute.

The deaths of two women whose bodies were found in storage units in St. Paul and Coon Rapids are both being linked to the same man, the Associated Press writes.

30 residents have been displaced following an apartment building fire in St. Paul’s Highland Park. The Pioneer Press reports that the estimated damage from the fire is $2 million.

Nobody was injured after a small aircraft crashed into a pond in Lino Lakes on Saturday, Hometown Source reports.

Also in plane news: Fox9 says that a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a Blaine roadway on Saturday.

From Star Tribune: hundreds of supporters showed up at a Chaska store that hosted a drag story time on Saturday. There were also more than 50 Proud Boys protesting against the event.

The Minnesota Aurora’s postseason play has come to an end after a 1-0 loss to the Indy Eleven on Saturday, Kare11 reports.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove a link to a KVVR story that contained incorrect information and correct the location of a Minneapolis Montessori school.