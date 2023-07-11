Native American tribes demand reparations from University of Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Quartz: Eleven Native American tribes are asking for reparations from the University of Minnesota, stating that the university is a “land-grab” as the endowment is funded by public land that was acquired following the Morrill Act.

Wisconsin Watch reports that the Foundation for Government Accountability, which has worked to reduce social programs in the state during the legislative session, is bankrolled by wealthy Wisconsinites.

From Star Tribune: The Minnesota State Fair unveiled the 34 new foods for this year’s event and it features pickles galore.

Fox9 reports that a married couple from Blaine has been charged with creating an incendiary device following a March 3 explosion.

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO says that despite the negative perception of light rails in the metro, ridership is up 23% this year.

Duluth News Tribune reports that a second lawsuit has been filed against Lake Superior College alleging retaliation against an employee who told his managers that he had concerns on the filtration and ventilation system at the Downtown Duluth Center.

KTTC says that the Rochester City Council has started discussions on how the city will regulate cannabis sales.

First Avenue will host a “Party Like It’s 1983” celebration of the debut of Purple Rain with a live performance by Dr. Mambo’s Combo.

From Bring Me the News: A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his wife who was found dead on a Crow Wing County road.

Fox9 writes that a passenger on a Sun Country flight from Orlando, who was wanted for violating a no-contact order, opened the emergency hatch of the plane and fled from police.

Racket has the story of how Bang Brewing, a small St. Paul brewery, became one of just 11 breweries around the U.S. that have been selected for a partnership with Patagonia Provisions — the newish food arm of outdoor retail giant Patagonia.

The northern lights will be visible Thursday, but Kare11 writes that this event isn’t worth the hype for Minnesotans who will be “disappointed.”