Wisconsin governor extends annual increases for public schools through 2425

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Molly Beck and Jessie Opoien at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are reporting Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used his broad partial veto authority this week to sign into law a new state budget that increases funding for public schools for the next four centuries. Evers struck a hyphen and a “20” from a reference to the 2024-25 school year.

In other Midwest gubernatorial news, Hannah Fingerhut at the Associated Press reports Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Ryan Raiche at KSTP has a story on a new law that will soon crack down on the use of machine guns in Minnesota. Anyone caught using an auto sear or “switch” will now face up to 20 years in prison.

David H. Montgomery at the Minneapolis Fed dives into the economics of full-time caregivers leaving the workforce, and how money, choice, and gender play a role.

Article continues after advertisement

Josie Albertson-Grove at the Star Tribune is reporting Golden Valley’s former interim police chief Scott Nadeau has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging discrimination that favored a Black applicant for the chief job and saying he had no choice but to resign from the department.

Via KTTC: The City of Rochester has approved a request for partial occupancy of the Rochester Towers Apartments. Residents have been displaced since June 2, when they were all asked to evacuate due to safety concerns.

Joe Friedrichs at WTIP reports as of July 2023, hundreds of thousands of acres of balsam fir trees in Cook County have either died or are struggling because of spruce budworm, according to Eric Otto, Minnesota’s northern region forest health specialist for the DNR.

In better North Country news, Dan Kraker at MPR News is reporting Duluth is celebrating a nearly $8.2 million federal grant that will help rebuild another section of the city’s popular Lakewalk pedestrian and bike trail that hugs several miles of the Lake Superior shore.

From KSTP: Fire damaged five boats and “a large portion” of the dock at Brown’s Bay Marina after a group set off fireworks along Lake Minnetonka early Wednesday morning in Orono.

From Bring Me the News: Crescendo, a longtime fine dining destination in downtown Albert Lea, will close at the end of the month.