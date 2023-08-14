$625,000/year to be in Minnesota’s top 1%

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nick Halter and Alex Fitzpatrick at Axios report one would need to make at least $625,000 a year to be among the top 1% of earners in Minnesota, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS tax filer data.

Jay Kolls at KSTP is reporting some businesses and residents in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood worry that crime and open drug use continue to hurt business and make things unsafe, especially at night.

Lydia Morrell at KARE11 reports a shooting inside an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue Sunday night left one person dead and two others injured in downtown Minneapolis.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News reports 11-year-old Ayden Brackey was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while riding his bike back home from fishing at the dam off of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea.

Article continues after advertisement

Dan Gunderson at MPR News reports the wild rice harvest season opens Aug. 15 in the state and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials expect a good harvest across much of the state.

Annie Harman at Owatonna.com reports Rainbowatonna, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has rescinded its call for the resignation of Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz following multiple meetings and the mayor’s formal apology to the community. Kuntz released a public apology via a letter Friday recognizing that his questioning of recent Pride events may have “caused some members of our community to feel harassed and intimidated.”

Dené K. Dryden at the Duluth News-Tribune investigates whether or not Minnesota could face an uptick in COVID cases this fall and winter similar to the big wave of cases that marked the winters of 2020 and 2021.

Coleman Bentley at Golf Digest reflects on the hail damage Oakdale Country Club near Buffalo Lake suffered during last Friday’s storm.

Via Bring Me the News: St. Paul native Laura Coates will anchor a new primetime show for CNN, the network announced Monday.

Via the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board: Check out the proposed final plan to rebuild Berger Fountain in Loring Park.

Via Mpls.St.Paul Magazine: Ann Kim is making changes to her Uptown restaurant, and it’s personal.