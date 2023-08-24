Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Allina Health will no longer deny care to patients with certain amounts of medical debt, Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports. The health system put the policy on hold this summer following a report by the New York Times that prompted an investigation by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

In Stearns County, MPR’s Kirsti Marohn writes that county commissioners rejected a proposal to help homeowners remove racial covenants from their deeds. Commissioner Jeff Bertram called the proposal a waste of time, stating that, “If it means that much to somebody, they’re going to pay the $46 and do it.”

St. Cloud State will offer an online cannabis education program to certify students in a number of trades within the cannabis industry, KSTP reports.

WCCO reports that state and tribal leaders met with the Environment Protection Agency Wednesday to discuss how $4 million in grants will be used to reduce air pollution, especially in low-income communities.

Grand Marais was named the best small lake town in the country by Travel and Leisure, Fox9 writes.

A couple in Oronoco has finished restoring a former school house built in 1875 into an events site for the community, Post Bulletin reports.