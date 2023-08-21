Dean Phillips not running for president in 2024

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Hunter Woodall at the Star Tribune reports that Rep. Dean Phillips, in an interview with the paper over the weekend, commented on a possible presidential run: “Setting up a competitive campaign, the infrastructure, the people, the systems in multi-states, requires a tremendous amount of effort and time, and there are people who have laid that groundwork. I’m not one of them.”

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame held a fundraiser in June featuring Hussein Farrah Aidid, whose father, the late Mohamed Farrah Aidid, was a key player in a 1990 coup, after which Somalia’s government collapsed in 1992 amid famine. Aidid’s militia engaged the U.S. military in the Battle of Mogadishu, as recounted in the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Leyden Streed at FOX 9 reports that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison & Dane County have confirmed the first case this year of West Nile virus in a human.

Via WCCO: The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday the signing of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. The 25-year-old most recently played in the XFL.

Lydia Morrell at KARE-11 reports many Minneapolis beaches and public pools are closing, limiting hours or reducing lifeguard services, citing staffing shortages. Reduced hours and closures start Monday, Aug. 21.

Josie Albertson-Grove Star Tribune writes that the future of Open Streets in Minneapolis is in question, after the city ended its partnership with the nonprofit that has orchestrated the pop-up festivals.

Nick Ferraro at the Pioneer Press reports four members of the reigning national champion Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team were injured — one fatally — in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in west-central Minnesota.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News is reporting Denny Pechacek of Hovland disappeared while flying a personal aircraft this weekend, prompting an ongoing search in the Cook County area.

Jay Boller at Racket gets a sneak peek at Cloudland, the soon-to-open music venue at 3533 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis that hopes to fill the void left by Triple Rock and the Hexagon.