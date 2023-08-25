Festival of Nations ends after 90 years

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Naasir Akailvi at KARE-11 is reporting the International Institute of Minnesota announced on Thursday that it has canceled the Festival of Nations, an event that began in 1932. The institute intends to focus on providing primary services for refugees and immigrants.

William Bornhoft at Patch is reporting that, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education, just 46% of students enrolled in Minneapolis Public Schools “regularly” attended class during the 2021-2022 academic year.

H. Jiahong Pan at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reports dozens of activists testified at a Hennepin County Board meeting about closing the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center.

Brianna Kelly at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that while Target Corp. is the biggest employer in downtown Minneapolis, it has yet to call its workers back to the office. Some local businesses that rely on foot traffic are fed up with waiting.

Via WCCO: Olympic Cross Country Skiier Jesse Diggins is getting her own bobblehead.

Via Bring Me the News: Buffalo Wild Wings on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul appears to be closed for good.

Hot day at the Minnesota State Fair:

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023