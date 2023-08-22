Met Council, Hennepin County resolve Southwest Light Rail funding gap

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Josh Skluzacek at KSTP is reporting the Metropolitan Council, in partnership with Hennepin County, has resolved the $160 million funding gap for the Southwest Light Rail project.

Via WCCO: The University of Minnesota confirms that it has notified state and federal agencies of a potentially significant data breach. U officials say that they “became aware that an unauthorized party claimed to possess sensitive data allegedly taken from the University’s systems” late last month.

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports the Minnesota Department of Health has identified 12 cities and two manufactured home parks where at least a portion of the drinking water is estimated to exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed new limits on toxic, man-made chemicals dubbed “forever chemicals.”

John Croman at KARE-11 has a report on MnDOT’s 35W storm drainage project to divert stormwater runoff into massive storage tanks along the northbound lanes of the interstate between 40th Street and 42nd Street.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal reports following a rental dispute, JJ Legacy, a Montessori charter school that serves about 110 kids from prekindergarten through sixth grade, will be located at Family Baptist Church in north Minneapolis.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune reports Bryan Hanson, currently CEO of Indiana-based medical device company Zimmer Biomet, will join 3M on Sept. 1 as chief executive of the health care business group and oversee its separation into an independent business.

Ellie Zimmerman at Southwest Voices bemoans the Lagoon Cinema’s shift from arthouse and independent fare, to showing “Barbie” seven times each day of opening weekend.

Leyden Streed at FOX 9 reports the National TSA Cutest Canine contest has reached its final four, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s very own Zita. To vote for Zita you can go to the TSA Instagram and vote on their Instagram stories.