Minneapolis City Council passes ordinance to increase wages for Uber and Lyft drivers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal is reporting the Minneapolis City Council passed a proposed ordinance Thursday that would grant rideshare drivers in the city increased wages, rights and protections, but failed to win enough votes to overcome a possible veto by Mayor Jacob Frey.

Via WCCO: The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency downgraded the air quality alert issued for the state. Now, the air quality alert will only reach the orange category, and southwest and southeast Minnesota have been eliminated from the alert altogether.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen is urging a redesign of Como Park Pavilion. The current configuration leaves visitors watching stage performances with their backs to the water and restaurant-goers with no view of the lake at all.

Robin Huebner at the Detroit Lakes Tribune is reporting North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski held a news conference to release police body camera video from the officer responsible for shooting and killing a gunman who ambushed Fargo police officers on July 14, neutralizing a wider community threat.

Dan Kraker at MPR News is reporting the Minnesota Department of Transportation has dropped plans for a controversial roundabout in Duluth near the shore of Lake Superior, following months of outcry from local residents.

Randy Furst at the Star Tribune writes that, according to new data just released to the Dakota County Board, housing deeds were issued many decades ago that barred people of color from living in parts of Dakota County.

Via WCCO: A goat was seen wandering around a Ham Lake neighborhood Wednesday. Two community service officers transported the animal to a farm for temporary housing. The goat’s owner is asked to contact the Animal Humane Society to retrieve it.

Jay Boller at Racket has the story of Calvin Denker, who was working security during Taylor Swift’s second night at U.S. Bank Stadium. TikToker Alisa Maloney filmed Denker swaying and mouthing the lyrics to “Cruel Summer,” a video which has since gone viral, but also lost Denker his job with the crowd-management company.

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune is reporting Aer Lingus plans to resume flights to Dublin next spring from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.