Minnesota GOP calls for special session to repeal student restraint law

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Star Tribune: As police departments and school districts pull officers out of schools following Minnesota’s new law that prohibits student restraints, Republican lawmakers are calling for a special session to repeal the bill.

Rep. Brad Tabke told KSTP that the Southwest Light Rail budget deficit “could be in the neighborhood of $400 million.”

Two people were hospitalized after a train derailed in Kittson County near the U.S.-Canada border, KVVR reports. “A large amount of grain” was spilled when the train derailed but did not tip over.

Politico reports that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar following reports that AIPAC is backing potential candidates to challenge her in 2024.

Indigenous Minnesotans and Wisconsinites are responding to the call for help battling 4,900 wildfires across California, per MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton.

Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes that animal shelters in Minneapolis are seeing an “extraordinary” 25% increase in pet owners surrendering their animals through the first seven months of 2022 and a 78% increase from 2021.

While the heat and dryness usually isn’t good for most crops, the weather has been helping wild rice beds across the state, KAXE reports.