MPD investigating shooting death of north Minneapolis woman outside home

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News reports that police are investigating the death of a woman in north Minneapolis. The woman was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound.

From KVVR: A Norman County mom is speaking out against the treatment of her son who she says was abused by school staff through isolation and restraint.

St. Paul Jazz icon Francisco Rangel has died at 87, Stribber Zoe Jackson writes. Rangel was known in the Latino community for his pioneering Mexican jazz over six decades.

Kansas-based Yellow Corp has filed for bankruptcy causing hundreds of Minnesotans to lose their jobs, MPR reports.

KAXE’s Heidi Holtan spoke with Minnesota chef Justin Sutherland about his cookbook “Northern Soul” and the inspiration behind the Grand View Lodge.

Duluthians will have the opportunity to learn more about a racial bias audit conducted on the Duluth Police Department. WDIO reports the audit found eleven “concern” areas centering around operations, interactions with the community, and the Duluth Citizen Review Board.

WJON reports that a Maplewood man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after leaving his phone in a Minneapolis strip club last year. His phone contained images of pipe bombs and materials to build pipe bombs next to mail containing his name.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that lake temperatures and low oxygen at Lake Francis are likely the cause of fish kill, Fox9 reports.

Echo Press has another Minnesota connection to the recently released film, “Oppenheimer.” Tracy Briggs writes that Minnesota-born U.S. Senator Warren Magnuson is featured in the film.

Have no fear: Porkchop has been found. Post Bulletin writes that the four-foot lizard has been found safe in Rochester after being missing for five days.